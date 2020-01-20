Police: One shot during attempted break-in at marijuana grow business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was shot while attempting to break into a business in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported break-in at a marijuana growing facility near S.E. 15th and Eastern.

Investigators told News 4 that two suspects were attempting to break into the business when the owner fired shots at them.

At that point, the suspects fled the scene.

A short time later, officials say a person showed up at a Del City hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe that person is connected to the case, but say no arrests have been made at this time.

35.46756 -97.516428