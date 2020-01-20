Watch Now
KFOR Noon News

Police: One shot during attempted break-in at marijuana grow business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One shot in attempted break-in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was shot while attempting to break into a business in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported break-in at a marijuana growing facility near S.E. 15th and Eastern.

Investigators told News 4 that two suspects were attempting to break into the business when the owner fired shots at them.

At that point, the suspects fled the scene.

A short time later, officials say a person showed up at a Del City hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe that person is connected to the case, but say no arrests have been made at this time.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter