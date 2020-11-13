Police release full timeline in crime spree that left two murdered, suspect shot dead by police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police today released a full timeline of what happened in a crime spree that left two people and the suspect dead.

Police say 37-year-old Brandon Milburn shot and killed 23-year-old Shatica Hixon and 34-year-old Stephen Huskey. Milburn was later shot dead by police.

It all started Tuesday morning when Milburn and Hixon, his girlfriend, got in a fight. Milburn shot and killed her, taking off their 14-month-old baby.

The homeowner found Hixon’s body, and police arrived around noon.

An Amber Alert went out for the baby. She had been dropped off with a family member and eventually handed off to authorities in Love County.

“They were driving south I believe to Texas, because there’s family members in Texas that were willing to care for the child,” Capt. Dan Stewart with Oklahoma City Police said.

After the homicide happened, Milburn stole a pickup from a business. An employee found it using a GPS tracking device.

“When the employee approached the vehicle, this white pickup truck, Brandon appeared from behind the trees, and opened fire on the employee​,” Stewart said.

The employee has been identified Stephen Huskey. Police say he drove down the street after he was shot, and then crashed into a tree and died from his injuries.

Police say Milburn left that scene in the stolen truck and carjacked a teenager.

After that, officers got a tip that said he was driving yet another car, a Prius.

“I believe the license plate that was eventually on it was different than Amber Alert, we believe he did change it,” Stewart said.

All of this would come to end early Wednesday morning 4 a.m.





Full incident report provided by OKCPD

Police saw the Prius and tried to stop it. A chase ensued. Milburn shot at officers and they shot back.

“It was a significant exchange of gunfire,” Stewart said.

An officer was saved by his bulletproof vest.

“His bullet– ballistic vest stopped the bullet from causing serious, significant injury,” Stewart said.

Milbourn was shot and killed.

The whole ordeal kept officers busy.

“The officers never rested. I mean they thought he was gonna be in south OKC and there was a bunch of officers over there trying to find him. So they spent the better part of this day or that day trying to locate Brandon because they knew. They knew that he was a problem and extremely dangerous,” Stewart said.

Marcia Maldonado, Hixon’s mother, says she couldn’t believe what happened.

“She had such a beautiful smile and she was always trying to make somebody laugh, just to be happy,” she said. “She just wanted to be a mother and keep her little family together.”

Maldonado said unfortunately, there were problems in the relationship before.

“They’ve had issues before. There was a month or maybe two before this that he busted her head open real bad,” she said.

Hixon was also nine weeks pregnant.

