Police responding to NW OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was rushed to the hospital after a possible home invasion, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Officials say officers were called to the scene at 3:11 p.m. near Northwest 122nd and MacArthur Boulevard. Once they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old male with a gun shot wound to the chest.

According to police, the shooting suspect attempted to enter the man’s house. Officers believe the suspect and victim may have known each other. After a struggle between the two, the suspect shot the 19-year-old and took off in a car.

“It’s supposed to be a four -door white Mitsubishi that was trapped actually in the driveway for a minute and had to figure out how to get out and get away and ran over a gas meter,” Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police said.

Despite 3 or 4 other people being inside the home, police say the victim went outside looking for help based on evidence found in the yard and driveway.

Authorities say when they arrived, the man was responsive but in critical condition.

Police have not yet released a more detailed description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. KFOR will keep you updated.