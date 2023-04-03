OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- It was a violent weekend across Oklahoma City as police responded to several separate shootings.

One of those shootings killed three and injured three others at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in southwest Oklahoma City.

“The victims inside the bar that were shot [were] pronounced dead at the scene…one is at the hospital in critical condition [and] two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds,” said Lt. Jeff Cooper, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police are still piecing together the details to determine exactly what happened but confirmed in a message to KFOR late Sunday that the believe the incident was the result of a shootout between rival biker gangs.

Officials identified the victims as 38-yearold Francisco Tanajara and 29-year-old Eric Oberholtzer. The third victim has not been positively identified yet.

Two of the wounded were identified as 35-year-old Felicia Wallace and 36-year-old Clayton Owens.

Authorities say 34-year-old Tyler Myers, who was also wounded, was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The incident was one of several across the city, including a shooting at the Ice Event Center in northeast Oklahoma City that left one man dead and a shooting outside of the Paloma Negra bar. In that case, a bouncer was shot several times and transported to a nearby hospital.