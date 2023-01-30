LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KFOR/Storyful) – Tourists along the Las Vegas Strip gathered near The Mirage on January 27th, as a police officer and a passerby saved a woman from her crashed car -just as it burst into flames.

Video at the top of this story shows the officer and the good Samaritan drag the unconscious woman from her crashed BMW the very moment it caught fire.

The woman was taken to the hospital, as was the police officer, just as a precaution.

“We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on Facebook.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.