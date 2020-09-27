Police say ex-girlfriend shot boyfriend’s current girlfriend after dispute

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night just south of I-240 and Shartel Avenue.

Police say the victim is a woman. They believe a former girlfriend of the victim’s boyfriend was the one who pulled the trigger during some kind of fight.

“I heard a couple of gunshots, sounded really close, and then I heard a lot of sirens, saw flashing lights,” neighbor Cindy Burkett said.

She says she never expected something like this to happen so close to home.

“[I] was very concerned because I have children and grandchildren. There’s a lot of kids here. This is really quiet over here, so I was very concerned,” she said.

The victim was shot twice in the leg and rushed to the hospital. She is expected to recover.

“I’m glad to hear it wasn’t like a random type thing, it was an argument or something between some people, but I hope everybody’s okay, and I pray for the families,” Burkett said.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Oklahoma City Police.

“People need to try to control their anger a little bit. I know these are rough times right now, but you got to think about your consequences,” Burkett said.

 

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter