Police say ex-girlfriend shot boyfriend’s current girlfriend after dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night just south of I-240 and Shartel Avenue.

Police say the victim is a woman. They believe a former girlfriend of the victim’s boyfriend was the one who pulled the trigger during some kind of fight.

“I heard a couple of gunshots, sounded really close, and then I heard a lot of sirens, saw flashing lights,” neighbor Cindy Burkett said.

She says she never expected something like this to happen so close to home.

“[I] was very concerned because I have children and grandchildren. There’s a lot of kids here. This is really quiet over here, so I was very concerned,” she said.

The victim was shot twice in the leg and rushed to the hospital. She is expected to recover.

“I’m glad to hear it wasn’t like a random type thing, it was an argument or something between some people, but I hope everybody’s okay, and I pray for the families,” Burkett said.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Oklahoma City Police.

“People need to try to control their anger a little bit. I know these are rough times right now, but you got to think about your consequences,” Burkett said.