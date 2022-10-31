POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KFOR/Storyful) – Dash cam video captured a man jumping out of a vehicle and taking off into a full sprint, which officers in Pottsville, Arkansas likened to “Forrest Gump.”

The man is seen in the video at the top of this story dropping a backpack before he raced away – which contained nothing illegal.

“When you got things to do and don’t have time to wait but get stopped on Pine Ridge Road?!” the police department posted. “It does seem like a good day to bundle up and watch Forrest Gump.”

The officer walks casually to the vehicle to speak to the driver, while yelling to the man, “Keep running!”

The driver told the officer, “I don’t know who – I just picked him up walking.”

Police say the mystery man did nothing illegal, so officers are not searching for him and there is no reason for the public to be alarmed.

The driver received a warning for the traffic stop, which police did not detail.