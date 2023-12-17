Oklahoma City police are still searching for two suspects they believe were connected to a shooting that hurt one person Sunday.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are still searching for two suspects they believe were connected to a shooting that hurt one person Sunday.

Police said it happened at the AmericInn Hotel at Southwest 15th and Meridian around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital and another person was taken into custody. Police still want to find two other suspects they believe were involved in the shooting.

Look for updates here on this developing story.