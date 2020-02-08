Police search for answers after 22-year-old man found dead in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police are searching for answers after a 22-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex near NW 23rd and MacArthur.

"A family member came home and found a victim deceased in the house," Sgt. Brad Gilmore with Oklahoma City police said.

Police say there was trauma on the body consistent with signs of homicide. The victim has been identified as Patrick Parker.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Parker's sister says their father found the body. She also tells News 4 her brother was "a great guy who didn't deserve any of what has happened to him, and we will find who did this."

DJ Lee, who spends time in the area but didn't know Parker, says he's going to be more cautious now.

"That sucks for somebody to die, because nobody deserves that, for real, nobody deserves to die," he said. "It really bothers me because now I don't want to come over here, you know what I'm saying, because I don't want nothing to happen to me."

Police are hoping anyone who knows anything will come forward.

"That's one of the reasons we ask the public for their help, because when we have nothing, it's hard to get a good starting point," Gilmore said.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.