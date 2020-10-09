Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 11-year-old girl with serious injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

It happened Wednesday night near Hefner and Western in front of the Dollar General.

“The sedan hit the little girl, causing very serious injuries to her, and then simply drove on. It didn’t stop at all, they fled the scene,” MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

Police say the car is described as a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows.

“There was a car accelerating, so I looked outside, as I did, there was bones crunching is what the sound was,” witness Samuel McCollaum said.

“I just see a car, a white car, just come by and hit her. I heard a loud collision and just see her get tossed in the air and hit the ground,” witness Keenen Todd said.

“My first thing was, ‘what was that?’ and then I look out there and see a white T-shirt laying in the road, and then I was like, ‘man, that’s a person!’” McCollaum said.

Witnesses rushed over to help.

“Some stuff out of the movies, man,” Todd said. “I stood there for a minute like, ‘did that just really happen?’ And then I kind of snapped back in and called the police.”

The girl has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

“That was real crazy to see, man, and then to see them not stop for her, and kept on going, like man, what kind of sick person would do that?” Todd said.

People in the area say it’s not uncommon for her to be out and about.

“She’s always dancing in the neighborhood in front of her apartment, and she’s crossed this road hundreds of times and nothing ever happens,” McCollaum said.

​”I see her walk around the apartments all the time, so this makes me feel like man, keep your kids— be close to your kids,” Todd said. “It’s kind of scary just walking across the street again now.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.