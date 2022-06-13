Oklahoma City (KFOR)—Oklahoma City Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:15 this evening on the 3200 block of Northwest 63rd Street.

Authorities say they were called out to a domestic dispute between a father and son. The son fired a gun at his father but missed him. Everyone in the home then fled the residence.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter for a possibly barricaded suspect. They attempted to make contact with the man with a bullhorn to have him exit the residence.

Authorities were on scene about 90 minutes before learning that the suspect had also fled the scene prior to their arrival.

OKCPD is currently following up on other leads to find the suspect at large. There were no injuries reported.