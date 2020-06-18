Police searching for suspects after multiple shots fired through elderly woman’s apartment door

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are searching for at least two suspects they say fired multiple shots into an elderly woman’s apartment Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Coffee Creek Apartment Homes in Edmond.

Police say the woman was not injured by the gunfire, but she was injured, possibly by shrapnel.

The woman was awake and speaking with officers before being taken to the hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

“At this time she does not have any idea who it could’ve been,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said. “It’s an elderly lady, she lives by herself, and the shots actually went into the apartment next to hers.”

We’re told no one was hit in the second apartment.

The shots were loud enough to startle workers at a near-by business who thought it was just fireworks, until they heard police sirens.

“I’m in my office alone and I heard multiple gun shots. I want to say maybe five or six, that’s what I heard,” Sierra Mashburn told News 4. “Terrible to think that you’re in your house safe, where you should be safe, and that happens randomly, It’s scary to think about.”

Police are not ruling out that the suspects shot into the wrong apartment.

No arrests have been made at this time.