Police searching for three people involved in Sunday morning Bricktown shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for three people involved in a deadly shooting in Bricktown around 1 a.m. Sunday.

“They exchanged words, they actually fought briefly, and then at some point the shots were fired,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “The victim was struck and killed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

When police arrived on scene, they didn’t even have a description of a suspect, but after looking at security cameras, investigators determined that while there was only one shooter, there are at least three people police want to talk to in connection to the shooting.

“It’s a very crowded scene out there. There’s a lot of people in Bricktown during that hour, especially on the weekend,” Knight said. “It was Saturday night going into Sunday morning.”

This is the 4th shooting in Bricktown in the past couple of months, but the first that ended with a murder.

In late July, gunshots rang out at Harkin’s theater sending one person to the hospital.

Two weeks later, another shooting on Kings of Leon Lane led to a short chase.

The very next week, a wild shoot out caught on surveillance video.

Oklahoma City Police say it’s never easy to investigate shootings like the one that happened Sunday due to the number of people involved.

“It was a large scene with a lot of people out there. We were trying to determine who might be involved, who might be a witness, who might have information,” Knight said. “So it does make for a very hectic situation initially.”

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.