Editor’s note: Graphic video shows a deputy being shot multiple times.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Saratoga Springs, New York responded to a shots-fired call and found an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy pointing a gun. Officers yelled at least eight times for the deputy to drop his gun before shooting him ten times. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, November 20th, police say an altercation between the deputy and another group took place, which resulted in the deputy allegedly shooting two people in that group.

According to the Daily Gazette, just a couple of minutes before police arrived, the deputy had been slammed into a car and pushed to the ground by at least three people from a group of six. The off-duty deputy then jumped to his feet and began firing, exchanging gunfire with another armed man from the group.

Blood is seen on the sidewalk in the video at the top of this story, though it’s unclear to whom it belonged. The deputy’s girlfriend was also injured and is seen screaming on the sidewalk.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have not yet disclosed why he was in New York, nor the cause of the initial argument.