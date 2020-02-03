Police still searching for Jeep involved in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 49-year-old man.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 1, emergency crews were called to an accident along the overpass of I-40 and Council Rd.

Witnesses told investigators that a newer model Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound in the northbound lanes, just north of I-40, when it crossed over the center median and started heading southbound in the southbound lanes.

As the Jeep was going over the bridge, officials say it drifted off the road and onto the sidewalk.

At that point, the Jeep hit 49-year-old Foster Sumka.

Sumka died at the scene from his injuries.

However, the Jeep didn't stop and left the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

35.46756 -97.516428