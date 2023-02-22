THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a suspected serial burglar is behind bars.

On Feb. 16, officers with the Nichols Hills Police Department were called to investigate a suspicious person.

When they arrived at the scene, they met Roy Munoz, who was in possession of a truck and trailer.

Investigators allege Munoz had stolen appliances from a residence in Nichols Hills and was arrested.

As the investigation continued, detectives in The Village found a vehicle at Munoz’s home that matched the description of one that was seen at a recent theft.

Authorities allege the vehicle contained stolen property that was linked to at least one burglary in the area.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives reportedly found stolen tools, appliances, jewelry, cabinets, flooring, electronics, and guns.

Investigators allege that the items were stolen from homes, vehicles, and construction sites in Nichols Hills, The Village, and Oklahoma City over the last few months.

Munoz was arrested on complaints of receiving, possessing or concealing stolen property, carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, and using communication facility while committing felonies.

Detectives say it will take them several days to process the stolen property and determine if other counts will be filed against Munoz.