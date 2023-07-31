LINCOLNTON, North Carolina (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Lincolnton, North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of an SUV, accused of intentionally hitting six migrant workers in a Walmart parking lot on July 30th.

Video at the top of this story shows several angles of the older model, mid-size, black SUV with a luggage rack, driven by “an older white male. The motives of the suspect are still under investigation,” police stated in a press release.

All six workers were transported to an area hospital with various injuries, though none appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lincolnton Police Department.