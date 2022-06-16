ADELAIDE, South Australia (Storyful/KFOR) – Police in Adelaide, South Australia say a woman behaving in a disorderly manner, threatened mall security guards with a blade. When police arrived, they tased the woman, which mall patrons caught on camera from two different angles.

It happened on June 16th in the city’s Rundle Mall. Witnesses believed she had a knife, but officers later discovered she was carrying a box cutter and two pairs of scissors.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Police say she will likely be charged with carrying an offensive weapon and assault.