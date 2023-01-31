CHARLESTON, Ill. (KFOR/Storyful) – Gender reveal parties can be very creative, including one in Charleston, Illinois, where the lights on a police cruiser revealed the gender of an officer’s first child.

Officer Josh Meers and his partner Savannah are seen standing in the street while a crowd behind the couple captures the video, as seen at the top of this story.

A police cruiser arrives with sirens on and lights flashing. The officer inside says over the loud speaker that a pink light would shine if “Baby Meers” was a girl, while a blue light would shine for a boy.

Then came the big moment – the lights flashed blue and blue confetti shot from the vehicle, as the crowd cheered.

“Special thanks to our technician Brian Huston for customizing our lights for this special announcement!” The department posted on Facebook.