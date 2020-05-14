Follow the Storms
Police: Victim assaulted while carrying groceries for elderly mother

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera allegedly assaulting a woman as she carried her elderly mother’s groceries into her home.

It happened Wednesday at a home near S.E. 29th and Sooner Road in Del City.

According to Del City police, two suspects were caught on camera assaulting a 68-year-old woman as she carried in her 91-year-old mother’s groceries into her home.

Police are trying to identify the two male suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Del City Police Department at (405) 677-2443.

