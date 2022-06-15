Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
91°
Oklahoma City
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
In Your Corner
Great State
Pay It 4ward
Health News
U.S. & World
Oklahoma Politics
Washington
Jan. 6 Insurrection
Flash Point
Technology
Coronavirus
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Don’t Miss
Strange
Business
Automotive News
Top Stories
Why did Uvalde schools police chief testify in private?
AA to drop service to fourth city in September
Fort Sill soldiers credited with saving driver’s …
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas taxes
Video
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
4Warn Weather Stories
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In Studio Guests
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Top Stories
AP source: Maurice closing in on deal to coach Panthers
Top Stories
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner …
Top Stories
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26
British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series …
LEADING OFF: Harper healing, Ohtani on mound, Anderson …
Title IX: Scurry’s career, law forever linked at …
Newsletters
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Instagram
4 Seniors
OKC Memorial Marathon
ShapED My Life
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
What’s Right With Our Schools
Rise & Shine Mail Call
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Press Releases
About
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
Programming
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Nexstar Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Experts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays …
Top Politics Headlines
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
Five takeaways from races in Alabama and Georgia
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel …
Takeaways: Trump’s conditional loyalty, new warning …
‘Nowhere I feel safe’: Election officials recount …
IRS erases last season’s backlog, but still faces …
Close
You have been added to KFOR News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR News Alerts
Sign Up
More Politics
Biden, Chevron chief trade sharp words over gas prices
1/6 panel lawyer urged to run for Missouri US Senate …
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence …
Biden picks first woman, person of color as science …
Jan. 6 takeaways: Trump’s state playbook; ‘hateful’ …
Texas GOP’s swing to far right cemented with party …
Entertainment
Broadway theaters drop their mask mandate starting …
‘Elvis’ and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising
4-hour docuseries on The Rolling Stones to air on …
Colbert says his staffers guilty of ‘first-degree …
The Chicks end concert after just a few songs
‘A League of Their Own’ inspiration comes out at …
2 actors from Netflix series dead after van crash
Vote for OK in USA Today’s readers’ choice awards
Disney offers world tour: See how much it will cost
Beyoncé announces new ‘Renaissance’ album
Singer, 13, from Poland earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer
View All Entertainment