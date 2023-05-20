OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Governor Stitt alongside state, local, and foreign officials today celebrated the successful launch and inauguration of the new Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City.

The consulate is expected to play a critical role in providing consular assistance and services to Mexican nationals residing in Oklahoma, including passport issuance, visa processing, and support during emergencies. It will also serve as a resource for Oklahomans seeking information on travel to Mexico, business opportunities, and cultural exchanges.

“Today is the fulfillment of a long-awaited promise to the Mexican community in Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “I am proud that we kept our commitment to establish a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma and look forward to the positive impact it will have for Oklahomans and our state.”

The inauguration comes one month after Governor Stitt signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Oklahoma and the United Kingdom, strengthening commercial and economic ties.

“The continued collaboration with international partners have opened doors for economic growth and diplomatic relations that benefits every Oklahoman,” said Governor Stitt. “We’re sending a signal to the world that Oklahoma is the place to be.”

Joining Governor Stitt at the inaugural ceremony were various state, local, and foreign officials:

Consul of Mexico in Oklahoma City, Edurne Pineda

Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard

Mexican Undersecretary for North America, Roberto Velasco Alvarez

Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt

Senator Michael Brooks-Jimenez