Ponca City initiates drive-through testing site for coronavirus

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - A COVID-19 satellite testing site is up and running at the Ponca City RecPlex until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

County and state health officials say they have about 100 tests they’re administering to people through their cars.

The swabs will only be taken from people who fit the criteria for being at risk, and only one person per household will be tested.

This is one of the first runs of satellite testing sites the state is using to collect information about people who are infected and how best to run similar sites in the future.