Possible arson burns down nonprofit for adults with special needs

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a non-profit work center for adults with special needs.

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at the F7 Work Activity Center, a work center for adults with special needs.

According to the center’s director, a whole storage facility burned to the group and most the center is destroyed or severally damaged.

The director, Carol Jones, told News 4 firefighters told her the likely cause is arson.

However, authorities told News 4 they cannot confirm that right now and the official cause is still under investigation.

Jones said this is the second fire at the center that she suspects was arson in just two weeks.