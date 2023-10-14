Possible human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Pawnee County Friday afternoon according to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that around noon Friday, their dispatch received a call about someone finding the human remains just south of the town of Cleveland.

The Sheriff’s Office is now working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Medical Examiner to investigate.

According to their post on Facebook from Friday, the Sheriff’s Office states that it was an active scene and there have not been updates since.