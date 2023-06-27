The Potawatomi Fire are in just their second year of existence, but their youth didn’t hamper them as they played for The Basketball League Championship.

The Fire lost game one of their series to the St. Louis Griffins, but answered back with a big game two win to force a third and championship deciding game three.

The Fire got started quick and didn’t stop. They had five finish in double figures. Off the tip TJ Maston hit a layup to give Potawatomi a fast start. The Baylor product finished with 12.

Later in the first KD Moore threw down a two handed rim rocker. He added 19. The Fire kept the Griffins at arm length the rest of the way winning 98-89 to win their first championship.

The fire are the first tribal owned sports franchise in the state of Oklahoma.