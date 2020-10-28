Poteau police make 2nd arrest in shooting death of 56-year-old man

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Police have made a second arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 56-year-old man in Poteau, according to a release from Assistant Chief Greg Russell with the Poteau Police Department on Wednesday.

Rodney Neal Ritter, 58, of Poteau, was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on Tuesday night on charges of accessory to murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Rodney Ritter

ORIGINAL STORY — Poteau Police and LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 204 South Bagwell in Poteau after getting a call about an unconscious male

bleeding from the head on October 25.

Paramedics took Billy Leroy Mashaney, 56, to the hospital where he later died.

A medical examiner said Mashaney’s death was suspicious.

On Tuesday, investigators determined his death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head and arrested 27-year-old Ike Issac Maniel Ritter II.

Ritter was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges of 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, and Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

This story is developing.