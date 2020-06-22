Pottawatomie Co. deputies credited with saving man’s life after crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Life-saving efforts led by two Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped give an Oklahoma man a second chance last week.

Dep. Amber Wells was patrolling rural Pottawatomie County when she got a call that about four miles away that a pickup truck had crashed into a fence.

On her way to the call, the property owner, who she’s familiar with, called her to let her know a man was unconscious and slumped over behind the wheel.

Dep. Wells called for an ambulance on her way there, but when she arrived, she knew she had to act quickly.

“Sir? Sir, can you hear me? He’s still warm to the touch. Let’s go ahead and get him out and start doing CPR,” she can be heard saying on her body cam video of the incident

“I tried to get him to come to, respond to verbal stimuli, he did not. I checked for pulse, there was no pulse,” Dep. Wells said Monday.

So she started on one of the longest CPR efforts of her career.

“Come on! Wake up, bud! Come on!” she yelled minutes into the CPR.

About five minutes in, PCSO Dep. Jason Seikel arrived on the scene and relieved her. But the break was brief, the two taking turns working on the man’s chest.

“He might be gone, his eyes are fixed, but he’s warm to touch,” Dep. Wells said on the body cam video. “I’m not going to stop until EMS tells me.”

The two continue working to exhaustion, then swapping out.

McClain County Emergency management official Ron Johnson happened to drive by.

Dep. Wells said at first he stopped to assist what he thought was deputies wrestling with a suspect. When he got closer, he saw they were trying to save the man’s life, and grabbed the AED he had in his car to try and help.

He tried electric pulses on the unconscious man, but when they didn’t work, they continued chest compressions.

Finally, paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital. As of Monday, deputies said he is still recovering in an Oklahoma City ICU.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol later recognized the deputy’s life-saving efforts, saying that after working on the man for nearly 30 minutes, they were “the reason for the driver’s survival.”

“I think it was meant to be that we all kind of collided together and worked as a team to get him back to where he needed to be,” Dep. Wells said Monday.

Undersheriff J.T. Palmer said that since Sheriff Mike Booth was elected, his deputies have already earned six Life-Saving Awards from the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association. Deputy Wells and Deputy Seikel will be submitted for the award this year.