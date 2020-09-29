Pottawatomie Co. deputies working to identify man’s body found in pond

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to identify a man’s body that was found in a pond.

On Sunday, the land owner of a property in west Pottawatomie County near Pink called deputies after finding a body face down in a pond.

Upon an initial search, there was nothing to identify him but the clothes on his back. That included jeans, one sock and an orange t-shirt.

“A T-shirt from the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribe substance abuse program,” said Lt. Scott Hawkins. “It was a variation of an orange color.”

The man may have been Native American or caucasian, but even trying to identify scars or tattoos is difficult because of the state of decomposition. Deputies estimate he could have been out there for two or three weeks.

They searched for camp sites, vehicles and any signs of a struggle, but found nothing.

There are no immediate signs of foul play, but they’re not ruling it out.

“It’s suspicious, anytime anybody dies it’s suspicious, obviously,” Hawkins said.

Now investigators are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to hopefully find some identifying features so they can notify the man’s family.

“It’s pretty devastating and horrific,” Hawkins said. “It’s somebody’s loved one that’s out here.”

Anyone with information about who the man might be is asked to contact Hawkins at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office by calling (405) 585-6009.

LATEST HEADLINES: