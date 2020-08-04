Pottawatomie Co. officials issue Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old

Silver Alert issued for Marion Doyle Brown

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man with seizures.

Marion Doyle Brown was last seen just before 11 a.m. Tuesday wearing a plaid button up, blue jeans, and is known for wearing ball caps.

Officials say that for the last two months, Brown has experienced seizures and hallucinations.

His family believes he may have dementia and he could be headed to the Oklahoma City area.

Brown drives a red 2015 Nissan Altima with OK license plate ‘GGM097.’

If you see Brown or know of his whereabouts, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-878-8706.

