Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office: Son admits to shooting father, burning body in hay field

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Pottawatomie County say a son has admitted to killing his father and trying to cover it up.

The sordid details unraveling this morning in a farm field outside of Wanette where officials discovered a burning hay baler.

“When they arrived on the scene they had a tractor and a round baler on fire,” said Pott. County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer.

Officials say fire crews from nearby Tribbey and Wanette were called Monday afternoon when a hey field and abandoned farm equipment caught on fire.

“What made up suspicious is that we couldn’t find a driver,” said Palmer.

Police say a 55-year-old man and his 30-year-old son had been racking and baling hay in the field together. A witness reportedly saw the son driving off in another tractor without the father.

After crews on horseback scoured the area for the father, police went to the son’s residence to question him, and he reportedly became violent.

“At that time, he broke a window out of sheriff’s vehicle,” said Palmer.

During this time, Pott. County Sheriff’s officials arrested him. Then after more questioning Tuesday…

“He confessed that he actually shot his father put him underneath the hay baler, stacked hay around it, poured gas on it, and set it on fire,” said Palmer.

As for the alleged murder weapon?

“We actually took a weapon off him when we took him into custody. He did advise me this morning that that’s the gun that he used.” said Palmer.

And the motive?

“I don’t think dad approved of some of the things he was doing. We really don’t know what happened out here,” said Palmer.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner was brought in to identify the charred remains.

As of right now, the name of the victim is not being released as officials say they are still trying to contact family.

