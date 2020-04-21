Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department serves breakfast to show support for other frontline fighters

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Frontline fighters in Pottawatomie County are stepping up to say thank you to others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office spent their Tuesday morning giving back.

Sheriff Mike Booth and his team served some relief in the form of breakfast foods at SSM St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee.

“A little fresh fruit, some biscuits and gravy, carbs to keep your energy up,” Booth said.

It’s a boost for hospital staff, firefighters and EMS working hard in stressful conditions in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve been out there, day and night, long hours,” said Booth. “You put your blood, sweat and tears into things and that little bit of support sometimes gives you a big boost.”

Booth says the community is always quick to to show support to his department when they spend long hours investigating and fighting crime – so it was their turn to give back.

“We talked about doing the parade or doing something like that like people have done and that’s real good that gives you a little boost but we thought, heck, breakfast!” he said. “That will help out when you’re dragging in here in the morning and you’ve got a long day as they’ve had a lot of long days.”

All frontline fighters in Pottawatomie County, joining forces now more than ever during this battle in uncharted territory.

“These folks treat us great,” said Booth. “We never brought them biscuits and gravy or anything. They still treat us the same.”