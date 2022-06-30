DETROIT, Michigan (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance video shows the moment the driver of a 3-wheeled vehicle tried to flee police, lost control, then slammed into a pedestrian light pole in Detroit, Michigan. An officer and a bystander suffered minor injuries.

Detroit Police had pulled over the driver after he began driving on the sidewalk on June 28th, around 10:45 p.m. Video shows the driver trying to flee, while officers raced after them.

Police say the driver then lost control and slammed head-on into a crosswalk light pole. The driver was immediately arrested.

“Thank you to our officers who put their safety on the line daily to keep Detroiters safe,” police said on Facebook.