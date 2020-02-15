Sources: Prayers for Kolby and Moore War Run: Third Moore student dies following auto-ped

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Another Moore High School student has died following the hit and run crash earlier this month.

This morning, Facebook pages Prayers for Kolby and Moore War Run announced the passing of Moore High School senior Kolby Crum.

Earlier this month, Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman were hit when Max Townsend barreled through a group of cross country runners.

Rachel Freeman died on the scene and Yuridia Martinez died at the hospital.

Now, Kolby Crum has died in the hospital after being in a coma.

The Prayers for Kolby Facebook page shared the news saying:

“It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven this morning. He impacted the lives around him in positive ways every day. He is so loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Please pray for peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and friends as they grieve the tremendous and devastating loss of this precious young man. Please pray on. #heartofalion