EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma’s Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) program will open a preschool this fall for children ages three to five with communication disorders or delays.

According to a UCO press release, the half-day therapeutic program “will include play-based learning, which will allow children to develop and practice new social and cognitive skills around self-directed play activities. Children will have the opportunity to participate in individual, small and large-group therapy that will address communication needs and academic readiness skills.”

The goal of the program is to prepare children for a school day by increasing language skills, and using multisensory education with voice, sign language, written words, and pictures.

“This therapeutic preschool is a wonderful opportunity for children to develop their communication skills while working with graduate students under the supervision of licensed speech-language pathologists,” said David Rehfeld, Ph.D., assistant professor for the Donna Nigh Department of Advanced Professional and Special Services at UCO.

The three-hour, half-day morning and afternoon sessions will use both child-led and adult-led lessons, and will be available four days a week. Applications for the SLP therapeutic preschool are available here, or contact slpkids@uco.edu.