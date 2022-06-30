CARLSBAD, California (KFOR/Storyful) – A pregnant sea lion was apparently lost when she waddled right into the middle of a golf tournament at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Luckily for her, these golfers love animals. Members of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society were taking part in a charity golf tournament at the time. They told the resort about the wayward sea lion before SeaWorld San Diego was called in to help.

SeaWorld staff members gathered up the soon-to-be-mother sea lion, who they say appeared to be in good health, and released her at Carlsbad State Beach, where she gleefully raced toward the water.