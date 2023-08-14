MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR/AP) — A summary report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office has been released in connection with NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s relatives’ deaths in an apparent murder/suicide earlier this summer.

Johnson’s mother-and father-in-law, 68-year-old Terry and 69-year-old Jack Janway, and his 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, were found dead in June in their home in Muskogee, which is about an hour south of Tulsa.

Back in June, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

The Preliminary autopsy shows Terry Janway died from a gunshot wound to the chest and it is being ruled a suicide.

A 9-1-1 call is what prompted police to respond to the home before the female caller hung up.

According to police, they found one person dead near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead.

Police confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.