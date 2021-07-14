Pres. Biden to meet with bipartisan lawmakers on infrastructure plan including Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

The White House in Washington, D.C. (Nexstar)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden is set to meet Wednesday afternoon with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House to discuss the critical investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be attending the meeting.

According to the White House, the $1.2 trillion plan makes investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate.

In April, the president announced the second part of his infrastructure plan, focusing on families and education.

