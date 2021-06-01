President Biden to visit Tulsa on anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In a matter of hours, President Joe Biden will be arriving in Tulsa on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

President Biden is scheduled to tour the Greenwood Cultural Center on Tuesday afternoon before delivering remarks and addressing survivors.

Susan Rice, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond will also attend.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called the “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community that was thriving with hundreds of businesses.

3rd June 1921: injured and wounded men are being taken to hospital by National guardsmen after racially motivated riots, also known as the “Tulsa Race Massacre”, during which a mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

But, on May 31 through June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a white mob attacked the community after a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents burned down homes and businesses, killing hundreds of Black residents and injuring 800 others.

Despite it being one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States, the massacre was mostly swept under the rug.

Although the Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 100 years ago, the community never fully recovered.

Businesses were never able to rebuild, and innocent families were not compensated for the losses caused by the mob.

Although there are estimates regarding the casualties that occurred during the attack, officials have been working for more than a year to find all of the victims.