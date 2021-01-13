President discourages violence, lawbreaking after FBI warns of nationwide armed protests next week

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – President Donald Trump has released a statement discouraging violence after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and Washington D.C. in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You. Statement from the President

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of an internal FBI bulletin.

The tighter security measures – which include more federal agents and National Guard members — will be in place for 2 weeks. The new Acting Chief of the Capitol Police said there will be no public access to the Capitol during the inauguration.

President Trump does not plan to attend Biden’s inauguration. But former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush plus Vice President Mike Pence say they will all attend.