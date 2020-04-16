President Trump asks Lankford, Inhofe to serve on economic task force

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two United States senators from Oklahoma have been tapped to serve on the president’s Coronavirus Economic Task Force.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jim Inhofe to serve on the Task Force on Economic Recovery.

The bipartisan task force will advise the president on the reopening of the country in the wake of COVID-19.

“Our nation and the world have been faced with an incredible challenge in the last couple of months,” Lankford said. “As Oklahomans, we’ve kept our distance, acted in the best interest of neighbors, and have significantly bent the curve to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable. As we continue to battle this virus, we must also plan for the future and develop solutions for how to restart our economy while we protect employers, workers, and families. I’m honored that President Trump would include me in this critical conversation. I said at the start of this crisis, reopening the nation is much harder than closing the nation. Reopening business and personal travel require specific data that is difficult to track, and it involves a risk that can always be second-guessed. I’m eager to work on real solutions with this bipartisan group of members of Congress, along with the White House and industry leaders.”

“It is an honor to be named to President Trump’s Task Force on Economic Recovery, and I look forward to working with him and the other members on reopening the economy and getting Americans back to work, school, church, and normal life. Before I came to the Senate, I was a builder and developer—so I know the questions and fears small business owners are having right now. I’m going to bring that perspective, as well as the voices of the countless Oklahomans I have talked to since this started, to the task force,” Inhofe said. “Just a few weeks ago, we had the best economy of my lifetime because of President Trump. I know that, because of his leadership during this crisis, the economic recovery will be as fast as possible as we win the war against the virus. I’m honored to be part of the team to help our companies and small businesses roar back to life.”