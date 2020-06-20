President Trump’s re-election campaign heads to Tulsa tonight

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – President Donald Trump is holding his first in-person campaign rally tonight in Tulsa since March when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting the US.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign announced that it would resume in-person campaigning with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19.

The original date drew criticism for being ‘tone deaf’ to hold a rally on Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery across the United States.

Following the criticism, Trump announced that he was rescheduling the rally to June 20 “out of respect” for Juneteenth.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.”

Many have also criticized the decision due to the increasing positive cases of coronavirus in the Sooner State.

The BOK Center had previously canceled events through the end of July to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Due to the risk of COVID-19, Trump campaign is requiring attendees sign a liability waiver.

Leaders with the Oklahoma Republican Party said the Trump campaign will be checking the temperature of attendees at the door, provide optional masks for everyone to use, and have hand sanitizer available.

Due to backlash and planned counter protests, Governor Kevin Stitt has deployed 240 National Guard members to Tulsa in anticipation of the rally.

“The Oklahoma National Guard supports the right of every American to peacefully protest and will never be a force used to suppress that right,” said The National Guard in a press release.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the rally is slated to start at 7 p.m.

KFOR will cover President Trump’s Tulsa visit from start to finish.

Oklahoma’s News 4 will carry the rally live throughout the evening, and we will have multiple crews inside and outside the BOK providing live, team coverage of the weekend’s events on our channel and kfor.com.