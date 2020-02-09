Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg holds campaign events in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg held a campaign event at the Oklahoma History Center.

He also visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial earlier in the day.

Bloomberg says he decided to join the race for the presidency because President Donald Trump was on track to win.

"I'm spending my money to replace Donald Trump. When people complain about the money-- when I say that-- they say, 'oh spend more,' he said.

Even though Bloomberg joined the race later than the other Democratic candidates, he says he can focus on getting to know more states, including swing states.

"It did give me the ability to see all of the other states, and so far I've visited 26 states and 60 odd cities. I've been back here a couple times, get a chance to meet people a bit better," he said. Judge Judy Sheindlin says she knew she had to support Bloomberg when Americans couldn't get along anymore. "There's only one candidate that has demonstrated that he's not an ideologue. He's a problem solver. He's a doer," Sheindlin said. Some of the issues people say they care most about include healthcare, education, and criminal justice reform. Vanessa Alsup and her friend Elizabeth Reeve, who attended the event, say they're from different parties but stress that having a dialogue is important. "We agree to disagree," Alsup said. "I want somebody who has the moral ability to lead the nation again, and I think we have to find someone who does that," attendee Val Schott said. Bloomberg has been criticized by President Trump multiple times, including in a tweet that reads in part, "Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money."