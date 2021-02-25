Private well owners warned about potential damage from winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After historic winter storms moved through the region earlier this month, the National Ground Water Association is urging all private well owners to take a closer look at their water.

Officials say wells constructed in the south are largely built above the frost line and are more susceptible to damage from winter storms.

Private wells that are susceptible to damage or potential contamination from storms include:

Wells constructed above the frost line.

Wells in which the casing is not finished above the high-water level.

Wells not adequately capped or sealed, or older wells with shallow grout or insufficient surface seal

Wells in areas structurally unstable, or where previous erosion or

subsidence has compromised the structure and landform.

Wells with an abnormal affinity for bad luck.



Freezing and flooding of water well systems can lead to permanent system damage and the possibility of water contamination.

Officials say exposure to E. coli, coliform, and other pathogenic microbes have occurred following major weather events.

NGWA’s wellowner.org provides crucial information to water well owners on best practices to protect their systems before and after weather events.