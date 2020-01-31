Property valued at $20,000 and personal mementos stolen in Norman burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A brazen thief stole $20,000 worth of valuables from a Norman home Wednesday.

“She made her way over to this west side window, pushed it in, came in, unlocked the door,” said Mike Sleik, who is watching the home for a friend who is out of town.

The woman was on camera, but still continued ransacking the home.

“Very comfortable. No stress, no worry,” Sleik said.

Surveillance video from the home shows her forcing her way inside.

“She stole all of this stuff. They stole the guns, they stole the ammo, they stole knives, they stole anything they could get their hands on,” Sleik said.

Clothes were thrown everywhere and drawers were left open. Stolen items include a bow and arrow, knives, video games and a printer. Worst of all, things that can’t be replaced were also stolen.

“All of their baby teeth and every little letter they’ve wrote to the tooth fairy. They stole that as well,” Sleik said.

A rifle given to the homeowner by his late grandfather was also stolen.

“This is my best friend since we were kids, and I just felt sick,” Sleik said.

Sleik said the thief might have even seen herself on camera while inside.

“She went inside and that was when she realized there was a network video recorder, and she just unplugged it, thinking that was gonna solve everything, but the joke’s on her,” Sleik said.

After she loaded up, she climbed through a fence to the woods, riddled with mud, trees and thorns. Sleik said he’s surprised she even made it through.

“It’s impressive that you can haul a 100 to 150 pound cart full of all this personal property,” he said.

Police were called, but the woman was gone. Now, Sleik is depending on a social media post asking for tips. He says he’s already discovered who she is.

“They’re on the run, but the cops are gonna be hot on their heels,” he said.

Sleik is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Story by News 4 reporter Taylor Adams