Protesters call on DA to reopen Isaiah Lewis case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – About a hundred people marched downtown calling for justice for Isaiah Lewis.

The Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition organized the event, saying they’re honoring Lewis, bringing awareness to his case, and calling on the District Attorney to reopen the investigation.

“If it was me, or one of you guys, who’d go out and shoot somebody, we’d be in jail right now. I don’t understand why our officers are not held to that same standard,” organizer Adriana Laws said. 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was shot and killed after police say he was acting erratically, running naked through the street, hopping over fences, and breaking into a house.

Officers say they tased Lewis and then shot him after a fight broke out between Lewis and responding officers. They say Lewis was attacking them.

Paul Tramble, Lewis’s uncle, says Lewis was a calm teenager.

“He had brothers. He wouldn’t even fight his brothers. He had a mother, at 17 years old, he would still lie in bed with at night,” he said. “He was a peaceful kid, a silent kid, a class clown.” “We had to go to his graduation and look at a cap and a gown in a chair while we watched other families celebrate the lives of their children,” Alicia Tramble, Lewis’s aunt, said.

District Attorney David Prater is standing by the statement he released when the investigation was completed. It reads in part, “I do not find probable cause to charge Sgt. Milo Box or Officer Denton Scherman with a criminal act.”

The Edmond Police Department also didn’t have any further comment.

Lewis’s family filed a federal civil lawsuit against them last year.

“They simply ruled it justified, and closed it and that was it. That is not justice. They knew on the way to this call that Isaiah was not only a 17-year-old unarmed boy, but he was also unclothed. How do you defend yourself against two officers to that extent when you are unclothed and unarmed that they fear for their lives enough to take his life?” Alicia said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says about half a dozen protestors were arrested for trespassing after the courthouse was closed.

