Protesters clean Capitol doors as crowd continues to grow in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fight for justice continues in Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon as hundreds gather on the steps of the Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Witnesses tell News 4 a man spray painted on the front doors of the Capitol.

Others gathered around the steps told the man to stop and he ran off.

Immediately following his actions, protesters began the process of cleaning up the graffiti, some even taking off their shirts to use as rags.

The clean up crew tells KFOR they don’t want their message today to be misconstrued or dismissed because of a single person’s actions.

