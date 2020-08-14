Protesters erupt with cheers, celebration after County Commission strikes down controversial resolution

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Commission voted unanimously to strike a resolution that would’ve prevented free speech on county property. That was met with celebrations, cheers, and singing from protesters.

The resolution was tabled two days ago. The Commission allowed for unplanned public comments. It went on for an hour and a half.

“You should never have to thank somebody for doing something that they should’ve already been doing,” one person said in response to allowing public comments.

“I want to know why standing up for my people, you partake it as is a crime,” one said regarding protests.

“Why is this the image of America to immigrants like us?” another said.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey said on Wednesday if he had a gun to his head, he’d vote yes on the resolution. However, he voted no.

“Having received public input from a number of folks it became clear that this proposal is an undue burden on free speech,” Calvey said.

While it was not on the agenda today, many protesters spoke against the $36 million of CARES Act funding the Budget Board voted to move to the Jail Trust.

“That aid is supposed to be for us,” one commenter said.

“Before you ask for anymore f****** money for the county jail, why don’t you guys go spend a night in there?” another said.

Calvey once told KFOR the issue with the jail is management, not money. He says COVID-19 has altered priorities.

“Management is the most critical issue involving it. The notion that there are things that need to be done differently with the facility particularly has been heightened in terms of its urgency by the fact that we’re in COVID,” he said.

Commissioner Brian Maughan agrees money should go towards county-run entities.

“I think the the federal government gave us this money to take care of the county’s expenses,” Maughan said.

The Jail Trust will meet on Monday to discuss CARES Act funding.

The County Commission will vote on it again before it fully goes into effect.

Recent Headlines: