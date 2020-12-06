Protestors call for justice after 15-year-old robbery suspect shot and killed by police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A few dozen people gathered for a protest calling for justice after the death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez.

Officers shot and killed Rodriguez on Nov. 23. Police say he had a gun while escaping through a drive-thru window after being accused of robbing a gas station.

Protestors called for police accountability.

“We know they’ll kill everyone. It doesn’t matter what color you are, what religion you are, if you’re a living, breathing human, you’re at risk for being brutalized and murdered by the police,” organizer Adriana Laws said.

Protestors have a list of demands for Oklahoma City Police, including releasing the body cam footage, as well as the histories of the involved officers, like if they have use of force complaints.

They also want the victim’s family and advocates to meet with the mayor, city manager, and the police chief.

Protestors say Rodriguez was following commands when he was shot, but police say he wasn’t obeying them.

Protestors are vowing to keep up the fight.

“They can count on escalation if they do not decide to meet or work with us on our list of demands,” Laws said.

Friends of Rodriguez say they are heartbroken.

“He just didn’t deserve it. No one deserves it. But he really didn’t deserve it because he was going to go back to school, and he was going to get a job, and he was really going to try, and I know he was because I would’ve helped him, and our family would’ve helped him,” Anevay Hedricks said.

“I lost a friend, and I’ve never felt a pain like that,” Dasia Smith said.

The Fraternal Order of Police released a statement after the shooting saying they’re confident the officers acted the way they were trained.

The city says they’re doing a full investigation, and the city manager says he has complete confidence in the police chief.