Protests
Man released from jail allegedly assaults OKC officer, resulting in only arrest in otherwise peaceful night downtown
Denver police chief walks arm-in-arm with protesters
Video
Biden: Trump ‘consumed’ by ego, not leading during crisis
Violence continues as Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide
Medical examiner lists George Floyd’s death as homicide
Bishop of DC church outraged by Trump visit: ‘I just can’t believe what my eyes have seen’
Derek Chauvin’s wife requests to change her last name in divorce filing
Some police officers joining protesters for prayers, hugs in several US cities
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 2, 2020
Video
‘Please don’t destroy our restaurant’: Minority business owner pleads with Denver rioters
Video
Four officers shot in St. Louis amid night of violent protests
Video
Photos: More violence shakes the U.S.
Gallery
I-TEAM: New evidence shows vandalism and looting in downtown Cleveland were organized
Video
Olympians show solidarity amid intense worldwide protests over George Floyd’s death
Video
Hey parents & kids, thanks for helping us with Wednesday Weather School!
Video